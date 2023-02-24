Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $109,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $511.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $528.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

