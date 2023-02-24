Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CHS stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $620.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

