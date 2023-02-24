Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Trading Down 4.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 1,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cleanaway Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

