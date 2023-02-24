Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($14.88).

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.86) price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.49) to GBX 950 ($11.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Tracey Graham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,596.82). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Tracey Graham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,596.82). Also, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($27,361.81). Insiders have purchased 3,117 shares of company stock worth $3,280,415 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBG opened at GBX 982 ($11.83) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,031.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 892.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 872 ($10.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,259 ($15.16).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

