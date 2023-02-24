CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.