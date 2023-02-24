Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

