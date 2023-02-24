Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) vs. CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Head to Head Analysis

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codexis and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $104.75 million 3.44 -$21.28 million ($0.48) -11.44 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.34 $2.23 million N/A N/A

CN Energy Group. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Codexis has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Codexis and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 261.26%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -23.49% -19.59% -13.10% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codexis beats CN Energy Group. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market. The Novel Biotherapeutics segment targets new opportunities to discover and improve biotherapeutic drug candidates. Its products include screening kits and Codex HiFi Hot Start DNA Polymerase. The company was founded in January 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

