Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.61) Per Share

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Coinbase Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of COIN opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

