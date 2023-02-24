Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $136.87, with a volume of 46725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.90.

The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.