Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $71,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Stories

