Comparing Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aristocrat Group and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

This table compares Aristocrat Group and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27%

Risk and Volatility

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aristocrat Group and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.76 -$3.41 million $0.23 82.61

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Aristocrat Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

