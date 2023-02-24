Comparing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 24.85% 21.40% 1.32% Isabella Bank 27.99% 11.85% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Isabella Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.10 $228.03 million $6.48 4.77 Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.31 $22.24 million $2.91 8.33

Analyst Ratings

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Customers Bancorp and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.43%. Isabella Bank has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses on high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full service investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

