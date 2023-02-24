Comparing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.92%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $16.91, suggesting a potential upside of 53.84%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 8.40% 1.87% 1.03% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.96 $48.32 million $0.42 81.43 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 10.79

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

