Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $159,000 Stock Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VirnetX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VHC stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.23. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

