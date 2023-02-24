Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $232,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

