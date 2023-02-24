Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $166,000 Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $17.15 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

