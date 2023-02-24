Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

