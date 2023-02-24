Contrasting DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and DBV Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $10.21 million 47.65 -$91.35 million ($0.65) -5.08 DBV Technologies $5.71 million 45.50 -$97.81 million ($0.55) -2.51

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,053.63% -16.52% -12.53% DBV Technologies -778.60% -44.34% -35.47%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Mesoblast and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25 DBV Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 228.28%. DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 307.61%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Mesoblast.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk, as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont, and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

