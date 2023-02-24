Contrasting United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Danaos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.25 million 3.21 $2.17 million N/A N/A Danaos $993.34 million 1.23 $559.21 million $27.23 2.17

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Maritime and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Danaos 56.30% 29.56% 18.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Danaos has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Danaos beats United Maritime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.