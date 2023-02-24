Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NYSE AEM opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

