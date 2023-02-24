Cormark Weighs in on Green Impact Partners Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:GIP)

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Impact Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Green Impact Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.75 million and a P/E ratio of -152.50.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.