Corteva, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. Corteva has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 228,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 89,808 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,026,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

