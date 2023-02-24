Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) versus Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Financial Survey

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Credit One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thryv alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.76 $101.58 million $2.99 8.17 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Credit One Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.6% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thryv and Credit One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 3 0 3.00 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.41% 29.21% 8.32% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thryv beats Credit One Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Credit One Financial

(Get Rating)

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.