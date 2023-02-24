Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,010,163 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,327,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,163 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CD opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

