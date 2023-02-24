Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,581 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.