Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,181 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,408 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

