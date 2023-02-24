Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Udemy were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 83.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 650,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,367,399. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

