Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Flex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 422,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.