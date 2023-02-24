Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,783 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,050 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

