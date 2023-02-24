Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

