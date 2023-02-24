Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comerica Price Performance
Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comerica Profile
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comerica (CMA)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.