Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

