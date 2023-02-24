Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

