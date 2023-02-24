Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

