Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.17%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

