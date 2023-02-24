Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,489 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

MAXR stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

