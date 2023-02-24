Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

