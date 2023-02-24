Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qorvo Price Performance
QRVO stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
