Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 242.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

