Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,300 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,265 shares of the software’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 293.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the software’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 192,181 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,803,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

