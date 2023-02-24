Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CONMED were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONMED Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CNMD opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

