Credit Suisse AG Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 241.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 252.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

