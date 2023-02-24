Credit Suisse AG Has $10.30 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 2U were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 397,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 2U by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,288,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 167,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 2U by 87.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. Analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

