Credit Suisse AG Has $10.41 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 437,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $98,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 680,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

