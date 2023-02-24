Credit Suisse AG Has $10.54 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

