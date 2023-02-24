Credit Suisse AG Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

