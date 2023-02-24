Credit Suisse AG Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

