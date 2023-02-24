Credit Suisse AG Has $9.33 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

