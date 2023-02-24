Credit Suisse AG Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

