Credit Suisse AG Has $9.70 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BOH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

