Credit Suisse AG Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 103.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Capri by 252.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 285,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 17.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

