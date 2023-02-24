Credit Suisse AG Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $83.91 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

